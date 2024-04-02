A new official poster has emerged for Joker: Folie à Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in a dance pose in the moonlight—possibly from Arkam State Hospital.
Plus, it hints at what's to come, announcing that the first trailer will be released on April 9. The tagline is: “The world is a stage.” It was shared on the Joker's official X account.
The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/FG6PkzJkvi
— Joker Movie (@jokermovie) April 2, 2024
IGN reminded us that it's similar to the one that Todd Phillips shared on Valentine's Day. However, the one that came out on the 14th is less dramatic than this newest one.
What can we expect in the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer?
This little preview gives fans much to look forward to when the trailer is finally dropped. Though we don't know a ton, a few things are solidified.
For one, it's a musical. We reported that the film has 15 cover songs and some new material.
Plus, it's outside of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.
Along with this new movie poster, we got a glimpse of what Lady Gaga's Quinn sounds like today. On the Joker's verified TikTok, she says, “You can do anything you want. You're the Joker.”
Harley and Joker's transformations throughout the years
Harley has gone through several transformations throughout the years. She's been voiced by actress Arleen Sorkin in Barman: The Animated Series. More recently, Barbie's Margot Robbie portrayed her in Suicide Squad films.
Robbie explained to Variety that she hadn't contacted Gaga about the iconic role, during the Golden Globes.
“She's going to crush it!” Robbie said of the singer. “I actually haven't spoken to her about it. I almost don't want to know so I can save it for a surprise when I see the movie.”
Additionally, she previously spoke of how she was anxious to pass the baton to another actor.
“I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters,” she said. “That was always the dream for her. Harley's so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else's hands, and it's like, ‘What are they going to do with her?' The options are endless.”
As for the Joker role, it's previously played by numerous people before Phoenix.
PEOPLE has an article that features the cast for the villainous role. They include Zach Galifianakis (The LEGO Batman Movie), Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Troy Baker (Arkham: Origins Video Game), Michael Emerson (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns), Brent Spiner (Young Justice Series), John DiMaggio (Batman: Under the Red Hood), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), Steve Blum (Lego Batman: The Videogame), Jeff Bennett (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman), Mark Hamill (Batman the Animated Series), Jack Nicholson (Batman), and Ceasar Romero (The Batman Series).
Whew! Quite a few more people than Quinn.
Regarding Joker: Folie à Deux, we can hardly wait to see the dancing on the big screen. It's set to hit theaters on October 4.