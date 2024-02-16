Brown faces Princeton. Our college basketball odds series has our Brown Princeton prediction, odds and pick.

The Brown Bears take on the Princeton Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Brown Princeton prediction and pick. Find how to watch Brown Princeton.

The Brown Bears are just 6-16 through 22 games this season, and as much as people might roll their eyes when they read that “a team is not as bad as its record,” it is true that Brown is not as bad as its record might indicate. The Bears almost upset USC on the road in November, playing a very strong game against the Trojans and getting unlucky on a late technical foul call. They lost to a very good Vermont team by one point in nonconference play. In Ivy League competition, Brown has continued to play close and competitive games but has not been able to break through on most occasions. It did win a road game at Harvard by two points, but it lost to Dartmouth by four and to Cornell by one. It has been a hard-luck season for Brown, but the Bears have been legitimately competitive. If you compare them to Ivy League competitor Dartmouth, the Bears have lost a lot fewer games by 17 to 25 points. Some of Brown's losses are coming in the nine- to 14-point range, with others being closer. This is a team waiting for its breakthrough.

Brown is 2-5 in the Ivy League, one game behind 3-4 Harvard and Columbia for fourth place. The fourth-place finisher gets a spot in the four-team Ivy League playoff, which will determine which team makes the NCAA Tournament from the conference. Brown has to make up ground, and the margins are small. Every remaining game is hugely important for the Bears if they want to turn a season of frustration into a much happier story.

Here are the Brown-Princeton College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Brown-Princeton Odds

Brown Bears: +12.5 (-106)

Princeton Tigers: -12.5 (-114)

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How To Watch Brown vs Princeton

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Brown Could Cover the Spread

The rationale for Brown covering a large double-digit point spread has already been laid out. Brown has played some very talented teams on even terms this season, not usually winning but covering plenty of spreads, as was the case against USC, Vermont, and Cornell. It's not as though this team can't or doesn't compete. It actually fights quite well and mounts a fair amount of resistance. Finishing games, however, has been a problem. Nevertheless, Brown lost to Princeton by 10 points in the first meeting between these teams earlier in the season. If Brown loses by 10 here, it covers the spread. There is ample reason to think Brown can keep this game within 12 points over the course of 40 full minutes.

Why Princeton Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers, who memorably became a Sweet 16 team last season as a No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, are really good. They have lost only three games this season. They are on track to make the Ivy League playoff and challenge for an NCAA bid this year. They are playing at home against a six-win Brown team. This betting pick does not have to be any more complicated than necessary.

Final Brown-Princeton Prediction & Pick

Princeton is strong, Brown is not, and Princeton is playing at home. Take Princeton.

Princeton -12.5