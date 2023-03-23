The No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) in the Sweet Sixteen! Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our March Madness odds series with a Princeton-Creighton prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Princeton took down Arizona and Missouri in the first two rounds to jumpstart their cinderella run. The Tigers covered 59% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Creighton handled NC State and Baylor prior to the Sweet Sixteen. The Bluejays covered 51% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the first meeting between the two schools within the last 25 years. Their only common opponent this season was Arizona. Princeton beat them by four whereas Creighton lost to them by two.

Here are the Princeton-Creighton March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

March Madness Odds: Princeton-Creighton Odds

Princeton: +10.5 (-120)

Creighton: -10.5 (-102)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Princeton vs. Creighton

TV: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Princeton Could Cover The Spread

Princeton is the lowest remaining seed left in the tournament but make no mistake – these cats can hoop. The Tigers possess a solid offense that ranks 86th nationally with 74.5 PPG. Princeton loves to chuck threes on offense, attempting 24.2 triples per game – 58th nationally. That being said, they are among the most efficient two-point scoring teams left, ranking 50th in two-point field goal percentage. The Tigers do a good job taking care of the ball as well, ranking 85th in turnover rate. However, the Tigers do project as more of a defensive-minded team as they sit at No. 100 in offensive efficiency compared to No. 96 in defensive efficiency. Their biggest strength is their ability to rebound as Princeton holds the 19th-highest rebound rate in the country.

Princeton is a well-balanced team that relies on a number of upperclassmen to get the bulk of their buckets. Senior forward Toast Evbuomwan leads the way with 14.8 PPG while also chipping in 6.3 RPG and 4.8 APG. He’s had an incredible all0und tournament this far, scoring 24 points, dishing out nine assists, and corralling 16 rebounds. Guard Ryan Langborg was the offensive star in their win over Missouri thanks to his 22 points. A 12.3 PPG scorer for the season, the senior will play a vital role for the Tigers again tonight.

Ivy League Freshman of the Year Caden Pierce serves as Princeton’s X-factor thanks to his all-around contributions. The 6’6″ freshman is the definition of a gritty player as he paced the Tigers with 7.4 RPG. With 24 rebounds in the first two games, his work on the glass will be critical if Princeton wants to keep things close.

Why Creighton Could Cover The Spread

Although their record is nothing to write home about, half of Creighton’s losses came during a six-game stretch early in the season when they were missing a number of key players. With everyone healthy, the Bluejays have begun to roll thanks to their elite offense. Creighton averages 76.7 PPG – the 39th-highest mark in Division-1. They do an excellent job making extra passes and finding the open man as their 15.8 APG ranks 20th in the country. Those extra passes lead to a ton of open looks for the Bluejays. Creighton holds the 38th-highest field goal percentage in the country while draining 8.8 threes per game – 39th nationally. That being said, KenPom views them as a defensive-minded team as they rank 23rd in offensive efficiency compared to 13th in defensive efficiency. Additionally, the Bluejays are a solid rebounding unit that ranks 50th in rebound rate.

Creighton features an incredibly balanced offense with all five starters averaging double-digit points. That being said, big man Ryan Kalkbrenner has cemented himself as the leader of the team thanks to pacing the Bluejays with 15.7 PPG and 6.2 RPG. The 7’1″ junior is a defensive force as well, averaging 2.2 blocks per game. Kalkbrenner has been lights-out since the start of the tournament, scoring 41 points, corralling 14 rebounds, and blocking four shots in their first two games. While Princeton is an incredibly physical team, they haven’t seen a big man like Kalkbrenner and he should feast down low.

Outside of Kalkbrenner, there are a number of guys who could step up for Creighton. Both Trey Alexander (13.6 PPG) and Baylor Scheierman (12.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG) were named to the All-Big East Honorable Mention team. While both payers should play big roles, sophomore point guard Ryan Nembhard serves as their biggest X-factor. Nembhard averages 12.4 PPG and 4.8 APG and is coming off arguably the best game of his career when he scored 30 points in their win over Baylor.

Final Princeton-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Princeton’s run is likely over here. As fun as it has been, Creighton is on a mission right now and has shown no signs of slowing down thus far.

Final Princeton-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -10.5 (-102)