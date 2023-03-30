Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to Draft Express’s Jonathan Givony.

Evbuomwan, the Player of the Year for the Ivy League conference in 2022-23, will hire agent George S. Langberg and forgo the remainder of his college eligibility. A point-forward prospect at 6-foot-7 and 209 pounds, Evbuomwan has averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game over the past two seasons for the Tigers, shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan, the Ivy league player of the year and a breakout star of the NCAA tournament, will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN. He will sign with George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group for representation. pic.twitter.com/mbMa3AxK7H — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 30, 2023

Evbuomwan choosing to forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility isn’t too surprising altogether, as it makes sense for Evbuomwan to strike while the iron is hot. Princeton reached the regional semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1967, in large part due to the dynamic play of Evbuomwan.

A native of the United Kingdom, Evbuomwan didn’t begin playing basketball at an organized level until he was 14-years-old.

Evbuomwan actually primarily played soccer, a sport that he was also a standout in. Perhaps that has a lot to do with why he’s so great with his footwork and attentive to the fundamentals of the sport.

🇬🇧 Tosan Evbuomwan will enter the NBA Draft, per @DraftExpress The 6-8 point forward had an exceptional college career culminated in a historic NCAA tourney run with @PrincetonMBB where he put his unique style and skillset on full display 🎞️ @Tosan_Evb #MarchMadness highlights pic.twitter.com/eQB4dlR3Cr — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) March 30, 2023

Interestingly, when assessing his chances of being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, the fact that he does his best work as a low-post scorer will certainly be a factor. Most players at his size are more perimeter-based and though he is likely to surprise players with his low-post skill, teams will likely want to see him become a more reliable 3-point shooter.

Nonetheless, not too many players with his combination of natural skill, intelligence, size, and passing ability come around.

That at least gives him a chance to make waves in the NBA, as he continues to develop his skills at a sport that he only began playing five years ago.