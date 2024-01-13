The Cleveland Browns expect to have injured CB Denzel Ward for their game against the Texans in the NFL playoffs.

Somehow, some way, the Cleveland Browns are in the postseason. Early on, it felt like the Browns didn't have any chance of making it to the playoffs. However, thanks to a strong defense and the surprising reemergence of Joe Flacco, the team found a way to get into the playoffs convincingly.

However, one key part of the Browns' defense is in danger of missing their pivotal Wild Card game. Denzel Ward, the team's star cornerback, suffered a knee injury during one of their practices. There was concern that Ward could miss their postseason game. However, it's looking like the star CB will be a go against Houston, per Mary Kay Cabot.

“#Browns Denzel Ward is expected to face the #Texans on Saturday despite injuring his knee in practice on Thursday. He’s questionable but is set to play.”

Ward suffered his knee injury during one of the Browns' practices during the week. While Cleveland has a lot of talent at the cornerback position (and in the defense in general), not having one of their top defenders is certainly worrisome.

It's doubly troubling when you remember that the Browns are facing one of the hottest teams in the league in the Texans. While Tank Dell is out for the season, there's still Nico Collins and a glut of WRs to worry about. CJ Stroud and Houston could pose some trouble to Cleveland if their offensive line holds off Myles Garrett and co.

The Browns' defense has carried them to this point. And while there's still a lot of bite to that unit, they'll probably need to rely on their defense more to give them that final push if Ward is not at 100%.