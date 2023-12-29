Browns' Kevin Stefanski speaks on incredible Joe Flacco story

The book of Joe Flacco could have easily ended with the New York Jets last season. In other words, on a whimper. But the veteran quarterback has seized the pen supposedly used to write the NFL scripts and crafted a thrilling and unexpected chapter with the Cleveland Browns this season.

Flacco, the protagonist this worn down fan base didn't know it needed, produced arguably biggest triumph since joining the team's practice squad on Nov. 20. He thwacked the Jets on Thursday Night Football, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-20 home victory that clinched at least an AFC Wild Card slot in the playoffs.

The Super Bowl 47 MVP added another robust outing to a five-game sample size that stunningly includes 1,616 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. His 60.3 completion percentage and eight interceptions are issues that need to be fixed if the Browns are to go on a deep run, but Flacco is unlocking the full powers of this offense.

Browns QB Joe Flacco is making most out of magical run

Coach of the Year contender Kevin Stefanski touched on how important the TNF, postseason-clinching win was to the 38-year-old QB. “Joe's, I think, very excited to have his family here watching him. It's a special moment for them,” he said, per The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak. “It's a great story, I know you guys love the story, but I'm just happy for Joe…He's got something left in the tank.”

No one expected that tank to look so vigorous in year 16 of his NFL career, especially after a lackluster end with the Baltimore Ravens and unsuccessful runs with the Denver Broncos and Jets. His durability mirrors that of this Cleveland team, which is somehow still in contention for the AFC North after suffering so many injuries.

Joe Flacco will try to sprinkle some more pixie dust on this entire community in Week 18, when the Browns visit the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game of the regular season. We now for sure, though, that it will not be the final chapter for him or this resilient group.