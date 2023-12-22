The cause of death of the former standout receiver was revealed Thursday.

The cause of death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has been revealed. Williams, who passed away at age 36 in mid-September, was killed by a rare bacterial sepsis, according to a report by ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The coroner's report stated that “bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing lobar pneumonia due to multiple dental caries and retained dental roots,” according to the ESPN report. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also listed as a factor in Williams' death.

This type of sepsis results from poor dental health, decay and infection.

Williams was initially hospitalized after he suffered significant head trauma when heavy supplies landed on him at a construction site he was working on. Upon hospitalization, he was diagnosed with acute hypoxic respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, and sepsis with multiple brain abscesses.

Williams, a native of Buffalo, New York, was the Buccaneers fourth-round pick (101st overall) out of Syracuse in the 2010 NFL draft. He started 16 games for the Bucs in 2010, recording 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“To me, Mike is the greatest athlete in Buffalo history. I've said that to him,” said Domonic Cook, a former basketball teammate of Williams. “He could literally do it all. So much raw talent. He didn't even have to train. It was just natural. My biggest wish is to have seen him really play basketball at Syracuse. There will never be another like Mike Williams from this area.”

“It was unreal to see what he was doing. Instantly blow up. You always knew how athletic he was. And all he needed was the opportunity. He got it down in Tampa, and it was special to see him be one of the top receivers in the league right away,” echoed Naaman Roosevelt, who competed against Williams in high school.