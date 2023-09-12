The NFL family has lost a member. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams passed away at the young age of 36 Tuesday, his agent Hadley Engelhard told Ian Rapoport.

“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family.”

Williams was involved in a construction accident in Tampa recently and has been in intensive care since last week. The accident unfortunately left him partially paralyzed. On September 9th, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Williams was taken off a ventilator and could breathe on his own. However, his condition wasn't improving.

Williams starred at Syracuse University which led to him being selected in the fourth round by the Buccaneers in 2010. He burst onto the NFL scene immediately, reeling in 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. That made Williams a contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 10′.

Mike Williams played four years for the Bucs before he was traded to the Buffalo Bills, the same city where he grew up. Williams eventually retired in 2016 following a short offseason stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gerald McCoy, a former teammate of Williams, was heartbroken to hear the news on X:

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

Rest in peace to Williams and our hearts go out to his family. Gone far too soon.