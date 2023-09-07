On Tuesday night, it was reported that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams had passed away. Williams, who also played with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, reportedly died after a construction site accident. The loss stunned many fans, who watched the former Syracuse wide-out perform in Tampa Bay.

A day after that report, though, Mike Williams' agents told reporters that the retired WR is, in fact, not dead yet. The former Buccaneers wide receiver is on life support after sustaining his injuries, per Michael Schwartz. The update was also corroborated by other reporters that talked with Williams' agents.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I just got off the phone with Mike Williams’ agent. He tells me the former NFL wide receiver HAS NOT passed away. Williams was involved in a “construction accident,” and is in a Tampa-area hospital, according to his agent.”

Well, that's good news to hear. What makes this even more surprising is that a credentialed reporter broke the news of Williams' death. Jon Scott broke the news after talking to the ex-Buccaneers WR's relatives. Thankfully, it looks like Williams is still fighting for his life. That's better news that being dead, at the very least.

Williams was a former Syracuse product before entering the NFL as a member of the Buccaneers. Williams is an Orange legend, ranking third all-time in touchdowns and is among the top-10 in receiving yards and receptions. The wide receiver had a excellent rookie season for Tampa Bay, but injuries slowed him down and forced him to retire after five years in the league.