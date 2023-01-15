Troy Aikman has nothing but respect for Tom Brady, but the NFL legend isn’t hiding the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star isn’t the most athletic QB out there.

In fact while heaping praise on Brady and his ability to win games, Aikman called the Buccaneer the “most unathletic” quarterback in the game today.

“He’s the most unathletic quarterback in the game. I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40 yard dash,” Aikman hilariously claimed before complimenting Brady again, especially how the Buccaneers have given the least sacks in the NFL despite his lack of athleticism and their line problems.

To be fair, athleticism and explosiveness has never been part of Tom Brady’s game. His arm talent is top notch, but he has never been a dual-threat quarterback who can also get it done when rushing the ball.

Despite that, however, Brady has always found a way to win. He has his own way to take over games despite not being physically dominant, and fans have seen that in the 2022 season when he led the Buccaneers to a number of comeback wins.

Troy Aikman while actually complimenting @TomBrady: “He’s the most unathletic quarterback in the game. I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40 yard dash.” https://t.co/xB8VRk0N4bpic.twitter.com/sqGmoeG5Yj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 13, 2023

Sure enough, Troy Aikman meant no offense to Brady here. He’s just stating facts as he sees it, and it’s unlikely Brady will take issue with it or whatsoever. He has nothing left to prove anyway.

What’s interesting, though, is to see who really will win between the 56-year-old Aikman and the 45-year-old Brady when it comes to a 40-yard dash contest. Who doesn’t want to see that race?