LeBron James has expanded his interests over the years, and even though it may be the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA season, he has plenty of interest in the NFL postseason.

As the NFL Wild Card games got underway Saturday, James gave his picks on this weekend’s games. He had opinions on all of them, and his most standout thought was on the Monday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. James is going with the NFC South champion Bucs, even though they are 2.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys.

“I’m not ever going against Tom,” was the King’s succinct answer on why he was going with Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady is hoping to lead the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title in the last three seasons, but it will not be an easy run. Tampa Bay had an 8-9 record during the regular season and needed a pair of late-season victories over the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers to get their playoff spot and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff structure.

On the other hand, the Cowboys (12-5) were in contention for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs until the final week of the season. They could not overtake the Philadelphia Eagles and they have the No. 5 position.

While LeBron James may not be a pro football expert, he certainly is a sports fan, as he has often thrown his support behind Ohio-based teams in college and professional sports. In this case, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time is backing perhaps the greatest NFL player of all-time.