One of the main takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys’ home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 centered on their failure to regularly pressure Tom Brady.

The Cowboys sacked Brady just twice in the contest, and they also tallied four quarterback hits. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had his way against Tampa Bay’s offensive line, but the rest of Dallas’ front seven struggled to get to the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

For the Cowboys’ upcoming NFC wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman believes that it will be more of the same for his former team.

“They’re gonna have a hard time sacking Tom Brady,” Aikman during a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s ‘The Musers’ show. “A lot of talk about the offensive line for Tampa and yet they gave up the fewest sacks in the league this year. And the reason is Tom.

“I’ve seen Tom throughout his career, there were years when I saw him in New England that they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect them, and he would not take a sack. And that’ll be the case in this game though.”

Even as Tampa Bay’s offensive line dealt with multiple injuries during the regular season, opposing front sevens still had a difficult time getting to Brady. The Buccaneers passer was sacked a mere 22 times over 17 games played this past year.

The Buccaneers had their fair share of ups and downs in the regular season, but the keen play from Brady was a vital reason why Tampa Bay won the NFC South for the second straight year. He anchored five game-winning drives in the campaign.

For Aikman, he sees that as long as Brady is under center, the Buccaneers should never be counted out of a game.

“With Tom, the reason that he’s won so many games, besides just being a great player, and having a lot of good players around him is he knows what’s required to win the game,” Aikman said. “So that’s why I say the longer this game goes, and you give Tom an opportunity, he’s going to find a way to win the game. And I’ve seen it, we saw him against New Orleans, they couldn’t do anything for three and a half quarters, and they’re down 14 points, and they win the game, you know, they’re down that with six [minutes] to play.

“And so he knows what he knows that if they’ve got a lead, how to protect that he knows that they’re behind what they need to do, and, and a lot of guys don’t.”

The Buccaneers are looking to clinch a spot in the NFC divisional round for the third consecutive year.