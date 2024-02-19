Lillard scored 39 points and drained 11 deep balls.

It was an electric NBA All-Star weekend for Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard who not only won the three-point contest in back-to-back years, but was awarded MVP for the game Sunday night. Captain of the Eastern Conference team in Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo was in awe of Lillard's performance according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s my teammate there,'” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that he’s on my side, and I’m happy what he’s capable of doing on the court.”

While the Bucks are currently struggling as they are 3-7 since hiring Doc Rivers as their head coach, Antetokounmpo is still grateful for the team he's on and especially that Lillard is his teammate. He would further say that the goal for Milwaukee and himself is to “keep enjoying the game.”