Dame Time joins His Airness after accomplishing a rare All-Star Weekend feat

On February 18, Damian Lillard reminded the world what Dame Time was all about. Highlighted by several logo threes — one of which included a shot from the half-court line, Lillard was selected as the NBA All-Star Game MVP. The Milwaukee Bucks guard finished with 36 points on his eighth career selection.

His trip to Indiana was even made more fruitful by his three-point contest victory the day before. With two big All-Star weekend accolades, Lillard joins the company of none other than His Airness himself, Michael Jordan.

As of Sunday, Lillard and Jordan are the only players in NBA history who have won an All-Star Game MVP and an All-Star Saturday event in the same year. Jordan managed the feat in 1988 when he was crowned the Slam Dunk Champion. (per Malika Andrews)

Despite a rocky past few games, the Milwaukee Bucks are still third in the Eastern Conference. And one of the biggest reasons is none other than Dame Time himself. While the 33-year-old vet has seen a drop in points per game this season (24.6 ppg) compared to the last (32.2 ppg), it can be attributed to playing alongside another superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Regardless, even though Damian Lillard is expected to share the ball more compared to his days in Portland, the scoring ability remains. Lillard's unlimited range is still a nightmare for opposing defenses, and his skill in finishing at the rim remains at the ready when called upon.

He's only played less than a season with Giannis, so as the games come piling in and the chemistry grows, Dame Time and the Greek Freak are still expected to make strides as a duo.