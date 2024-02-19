Skip isn't happy with the picks...

This year's NBA All-Star game was controversial for a multitude of reasons. The most common comment about the All-Star game, is, of course, the lackluster quality of the NBA. After the game, there was another decision that had fans up in arms. Milwuakee Bucks star Damian Lillard won the All-Star Game MVP after his insane shooting performance. However, fans felt that he was not deserving of the award.

Skip Bayless is one of those that criticized the selection of Damian Lillard as the All-Star game MVP. That being said, Skip was much, much harsher than other people. The notable pundit called the Bucks star's ASG MVP “bogus”.

“Some Indy fans are rightfully booing the bogus selection of Damian Lillard for MVP.”

To be fair, Lillard has a pretty solid case to win the All-Star Game MVP. After all, he did hit eleven threes during the game. However, that feat isn't quite as impressive when you realize it was done in a game with a combined score of 400 points. The Bucks star did hit some insane threes from deep, though (including a deep bomb from half-court).

The one player that fans argue should've won over the Bucks star is Tyrese Haliburton. Due to the… loose nature of the game, Haliburton had plenty of room to work his usual magic. The Pacers star shone brightly during the game, dazzling the attendees with his creative dribbling and passing.

Regardless, the All-Star game this year was still as lackluster as ever. Lillard and fellow Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo participated, but it was pretty underwhelming even with all of the star players in attendance.