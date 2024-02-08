The center had a hilarious reaction after being dealt to the Kings.

Shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team turned around and dealt center Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings in a salary dump.

Lopez, known for his sense of humor, paid tribute to his time on the Bucks with Beverley on social media:

“I enjoyed being teammates with Patrick Beverley for all of an hour and 45 minutes I'll never forget those times #Indelible”

After leaving the Bucks, Lopez is expected to be waived by Sacramento and become a free agent.

A fan favorite for the Bucks, Lopez has played sparingly this season, appearing in 16 games and averaging 1.1 points per game.

Due to his outgoing personality, Lopez is generally well regarded by fans wherever he plays, even earning massive applause by Trail Blazers fans in Damian Lillard's return to Portland when he popped off the bench to retrieve a ball stuck on top of the backboard.

Lopez played for the Blazers from 2013-15.

Outside of his play, the former Bucks center is known for his history of run-ins with NBA mascots. While most of his interactions have been of the ‘fun-loving-but-angry' variety, this season Lopez has done a couple jersey swaps with other team's mascots, including ‘Burnie‘ of the Miami Heat and ‘Coyote‘ of the San Antonio Spurs.

It remains to be seen who Lopez will sign with if and when he is bought out by the Kings. Over his 16-year career, Lopez 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks.