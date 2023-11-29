After years of fighting, Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez had a cool moment with Miami Heat mascot 'Burnie'

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez has a history with NBA mascots.

While most of his interactions have been of the ‘fun-loving-but-angry' variety, Lopez had a downright pleasant interaction with Miami Heat mascot ‘Burnie' on Tuesday. The Bucks center did a jersey swap with the Miami mascot:

Robin Lopez really did a jersey swap with the Heat’s mascot 😂 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/SRRx0qgvPQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2023

It hasn't always been this cordial between the Bucks center and NBA mascots. Lopez is notorious for taking particular umbrage with the Raptors mascot, but there's been enough beef for a whole compilation video:

In 2015, Lopez revealed why he has problems with NBA mascots to Howard Beck:

“I feel like my earliest encounters with mascots, they were never too receptive of me. I was a taller child. I always looked a little older than I was. I don't think I ever got proper attention from those mascots.”

“I really hate the Detroit Pistons' mascot Hooper. A lot of beef with him for a long time. I don't why, he just started going after me. I remember Brook (Lopez, Robin's brother) beat him up and he just started going after me for no reason.”

Despite the Bucks center sharing a nice moment with Burnie, things weren't always so cordial between the two:

The Milwaukee Bucks are 13-5 on the season so far. Lopez spends most of his time on the bench – he is averaging 0.7 points and three minutes per game in the three games that he has seen action in this season.

Up next for Lopez and the Bucks – They visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.