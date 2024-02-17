A heavy Bulls influence for McClung's top dunker list.

The dunk contest is always one of the major draws at NBA All-Star Weekend. Last season, the NBA made history at the event when Mac McClung became the first G League player to be invited to participate. At the time of the contest though he had signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. McClung will attempt to defend his dunk contest title this weekend. During his media availability, McClung gave his Mt Rushmore of dunkers which featured a heavy Chicago Bulls influence with Michael Jordan and Zach LaVine.

In addition to the Bulls duo of Michael Jordan and Zach LaVine, Mac McClung's top dunkers also included Vince Carter and Dominique Wilkins. Each of those players have won dunk contests with Jordan and Wilkins having won the dunk contest twice.

McClung will attempt to defend his crown against a field that includes Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks rookie Jacob Toppin and Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

McClung was not re-signed by the Sixers in the offseason and he joined the Orlando Magic for training camp. He did not make the Magic final roster and he's been playing in the G League with their affiliate the Osceola Magic this season.

Last season, McClung was a G League champion having been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers affiliate. He also made an appearance in the inaugural G League Next Up game at NBA All-Star Weekend. He has also played for the Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers.