Reigning champion Mac McClung is the betting favorite to win the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Jordan. Jason Richardson. Nate Robinson. And Mac McClung? As Vegas sees it, the Osceola Magic guard is poised to become just the fourth player ever to win back-to-back dunk contests at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

McClung currently boasts -150 odds to win the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday in Indianapolis, according to BetOnline. Fellow G Leaguer Jacob Toppin of the Westchester Knicks comes in next at +375 odds, with Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown following closely behind him at +400. Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. brings up the rear, owning +750 odds to win All-Star Saturday's marquee event.

McClung, 25, lived up to his reputation—one largely forged by high school highlight tapes—as one of the best dunkers in basketball during last year's contest in Salt Lake City. The 6'2 guard beat out NBA high-fliers Kenyon Martin Jr., Trey Murphy III and Jericho Sims to take home the dunk contest crown, wowing onlookers with his unbelievable aerial body control.

McClung signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers just a few days before last year's event. He signed with the Orlando Magic prior to 2023-24, but was released after the preseason and joined the team's G League affiliate. In 14 games with Osceola this season, McClung is averaging 23.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists on impressive 63.5% true shooting, cementing himself as one of the best guards in the G League.

“It's really a blur to be honest,” he said after last year's win. “Probably a lot of stuff's happened on the internet, I haven't checked. Really just grateful. I had a lot of help, Chuck & my best friends calling me every night trying to give me ideas. It was a lot of fun.”

McClung received widespread acclaim for his performance in Salt Lake City, with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson going so far as to say he “saved the dunk contest.” The underwhelming nature of the 2024 field certainly suggests otherwise. Just like McClung shocked the basketball world a year ago, though, hopefully he, Toppin, Brown and Jaquez will do the same in Indianapolis—no matter who's the last dunker standing.

The 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.