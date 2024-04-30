The debate regarding whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan (or someone else) is the greatest player in NBA history continues on, and San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has an interesting reason for switching from Jordan to LeBron, per an NBA players' poll in HoopsHype:
Said Graham on his pick for the NBA GOAT, “I played for the GOAT, Michael Jordan,” Spurs guard Devonte Graham told HoopsHype. “He paid me. When I played there, he was definitely the GOAT. Once I got traded, it became LeBron.”
Graham of course made his NBA debut for the team that Jordan owned, the Charlotte Hornets. He played for the Hornets for three seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021. Last year, Graham was traded again, this time to the San Antonio Spurs.
Jordan still tops James overall in HoopsHype's poll, 49 percent to 37 percent. Kobe Bryant comes in third with nine percent, while Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Larry Bird, Dwyane Wade, and Bill Russell each claim a single percentage point.
Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie voted for his teammate LeBron.
“LeBron because I judge it on who I’d draft No. 1 in an all-time draft,” Dinwiddie told HoopsHype. “He’s had 20-plus years of basically going to the Conference Finals. I’d say globally, LeBron is a bigger icon, like business included. I think Jordan is a bigger hero, in a sense, just because he was so different from what we had seen. We’d already seen dominant guards and wings once LeBron came in.”
Meanwhile, KJ Martin made the case for MJ as the best the NBA has ever seen.
“I feel like you have to take into account what you do on the basketball court, but also the impact off the court. Jordan’s shoes are a big thing. I think they’re always going to sell. I couldn’t imagine if social media was a thing when he was playing how much more — even though he’s already known worldwide – I feel like it would be on a different level. To have six rings, never lose in the Finals, win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, and average 30 for your career, that’s tough.”
Could LeBron opt out of contract with Lakers?
James has an opt-out in his contract this offseason, and NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes he will exercise it.
“LeBron I do think will opt out, and I think he’s going to opt out for two reasons. One, his son is in the draft, and he’s expressed on a number of occasions and sometimes more hotly than others. ”
Windhorst then elaborates on what LeBron's thought process may be when considering opting out of his NBA contrac.
“Number one, you know the draft is June 27th or 28th…whatever it is, and free agency starts July 1st. So LeBron having his free agency open during the draft could be beneficial. The second reason is that LeBron does not have a no-trade clause in his contract and if he picks up an option in the deal he can’t get a no-trade clause.
At the trade deadline this year, there were conversations between the Warriors and the Lakers about him. Now I wouldn’t think that the Lakers would ever trade him, and certainly would never trade him without his consent, but why not get a no-trade clause if you could get it, and you can't get it without opting out.”
Whether James opts out, stays put, or retires altogether this offseason is going to be something for NBA fans to watch.