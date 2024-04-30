F1 24 Gameplay has finally arrived, giving fans a glimpse of new features as well as updated circuits. The 12-minute reveal shows off some of the updated tracks, as well as different weather conditions, driver voice-overs, camera angles, and more. Furthermore, the preview shows the brand new 2024 Season cars, along with real driver voice-overs, adapted from actual broadcasts. There's plenty to discuss in the latest reveal so let's dig in!
F1 24 Shows Updated Circuits & More In Latest Gameplay Reveal
The latest F1 24 Gameplay Reveal shows five circuits across different weather conditions, times of day, etc. The five tracks shown in the video include:
- Circuit De-Spa Francorchamps (Belgium) – Belgian GP
- Circuit De Monaco – Monaco GP
- Silverstone Circuit (United Kingdom) – British GP
- Lusail International Circuit (Qatar) – Qatar GP
- Shanghai International Circuit (China) – Chinese GP
We just saw the Shangai International Circuit a little over a week ago on April 21st at the Chinese Grand Prix. As expected, Max Verstappen once again finished in first place, securing his fourth victory in five races so far. When comparing it to the game, we see several updated details to accurately reflect the actual track we just saw two weekends ago.
This F1 24 gameplay, does let you take a look at the rest of the circuits before their respective GPs take place this season. Furthermore, when F1 24 launches, you'll be able to take test your skills at the British, Belgian, and Qatar GPs before the pros do.
In terms of presentation and gameplay mechanics, the reveal video shows off different camera angles and weather conditions. For newcomers to the series, it might seem obvious, but weather plays a big role in your vehicle's performance during races. However, the weather can also change, meaning you need to choose wisely which tires you want to use.
Additionally, the gameplay reveal shows off the 2024 season cars. However, it's not just the cars that received upgrades, but drivers, too. F1 24 will feature real driver voice-overs, which are adapted from actual F1 TV broadcasts. This means you'll hear your favorite drivers, like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, communicate with their teams as the race progresses.
The coolest thing about this feature is the level of immersion it adds. Additionally, we're curious to see how the developers implement it. Regardless, it'll make for a great addition to the new driver career mode.
Furthermore, on a graphical scale, we definitely see tons of improvement to the shadows, reflections, and overall lighting. In terms of visuals, F1 24 essentially looks like an updated and improved F1 23. However, in terms of gameplay, we'll see how different it feels come May 31st.
Lastly, keep your eyes out for one last deep dive video, set to premiere on May 7th. This final deep-dive provides more info on updates to circuits, drivers, teams, and more. And make sure to keep checking with us throughout the month to see if any new F1 24 info drops.
