Mac McClung did not only save the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His increase in popularity after his epic win also gave a big boost to the business of his G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.

With the buzz McLung generated, the Blue Coats also saw a five-fold increase in their ticket sales as fans look for the chance to see the high-flyer in action, per Front Office Sports.

For the Blue Coats’ Wednesday night home game against the Motor City Cruise, several fans in attendance showed up with various signages dedicated for McClung. The game was held at the at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington that can handle 2500 fans.

Delaware Blue Coats fans are ready to see Mac McClung in action 👀 (via @BySamDiGiovanni) pic.twitter.com/4ZEss015Yo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 23, 2023

Now that is the Mac McClung effect.

To be fair to fans, no one can blame them for wanting to see the Dunk Contest champ. He put on an electrifying show during the All-Star Weekend, and naturally, everyone wants to see more of him. Not to mention that it’s definitely exciting to see him display more of his incredible slams live in game.

Millions of people now know McClung. His NBA Slam Dunk performance actually generated 520 million video views in the first 12 hours alone. Imagine how many more have watched his show days after it concluded. Sure enough, more people will be interested in watching him play in the G League, and so the Blue Coats should be more than ready to entertain the waves of crowd that are about to appear to show their support for the NBA’s dunk king.