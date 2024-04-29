The Minnesota Timberwolves officially swept the Phoenix Suns out of the playoffs on Sunday night, picking up a 122-116 victory on the back of a 40-point performance from Anthony Edwards. As if he already wasn't getting enough praise, he's now seeing an uptick in Michael Jordan comparisons after he dominated against Phoenix to send them home for the offseason far sooner than they would have liked.
Edwards was nearly unstoppable in this series for the Timberwolves (31 PPG, 8 RPG, 6.3 APG, 51.2 FG%) as he continues to prove he is one of the brightest young stars in the game. Getting compared to Jordan isn't exactly new for Edwards, but a viral side-by-side clip of him and Jordan dunking on the Suns has fans fawning over the comparison as Minnesota moves onto the second round of the playoffs.
Anthony Edwards 🤝 Michael Jordan
Father and son dunking on the Suns pic.twitter.com/OZjmkZrTWv
— Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 29, 2024
Anthony Edwards, Michael Jordan comparisons aren't going away anytime soon
Edwards playstyle is similar to that of Jordan's, and many fans believe he looks a lot like the former Chicago Bulls superstar guard. That has resulted in a lot of fans believing a wild conspiracy theory suggesting that Edwards is Jordan's long lost son. Edwards isn't the only guy to be the subject of this conspiracy, as it is something fans have been saying about Jimmy Butler for quite some time as well.
But after his thorough domination of the Suns, the Jordan comparisons were pouring in from everywhere, especially once this clip was put together. Another long-lost photo of a picture that morphs Edwards and Jordan's face together also resurfaced, further fueling the conspiracy that these two guys are somehow father and son.
Is Anthony Edwards the son of Michael Jordan?
The streets are talking.. pic.twitter.com/MpYhwDNpte
— CTESPN UGA (@CTESPNUGA) April 29, 2024
You can never say never in the world of sports, but for the most part, this is just fans having fun with the comparison. Edwards still obviously has a lot to accomplish in order to truly be compared to Jordan, but it's hard to ignore how similar their styles of play are, and how they kind of do look similar to each other.
While this is certainly fun and all, Edwards likely isn't too concerned about these sorts of comparisons from the public. Sweeping a talented Suns team is certainly a big achievement, but this was only the first round of the playoffs. Minnesota still has a long way to go on their quest to be the team hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy when the final buzzer sounds this year.
For now, Edwards and the Timberwolves can sit back and wait to see who their second-round opponent will be, as the Denver Nuggets could finish off the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night to set up that daunting matchup. But if Edwards can somehow lead Minnesota to a championship this year, you can bet that there will be even more Jordan comparisons getting placed upon him by fans everywhere.