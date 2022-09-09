BYU football wide receiver room takes massive hit ahead of clash with no. 9 Baylor

The BYU football program will be facing a tough test in Week 2 when they face the no. 9-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday night. Well, the test just got a whole lot tougher. ESPN‘s Pete Thamel reports that Cougars wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will miss the contest against the Bears with injuries.

Sources: BYU's two top receivers will miss the game against No. 9 Baylor on Saturday night. Both Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will not play for the No. 21 Cougars. https://t.co/7GLnt3japK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 9, 2022

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake had said that both Nacua and Romney would be gametime decisions, though their ailments evidently didn’t heal up in time for the program to feel comfortable clearing them for the Baylor contest.

Nacua sprained his right ankle in the first half and sat out the remainder of BYU football’s Week 1 rout over South Florida. Meanwhile, Romney has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which also kept him out of action f0r that contest.

Together, Nacua and Romney had accounted for over half of the Cougars’ returning receiving yards heading into the 2022 season. BYU football was going to have its hands full against Baylor, even with the services of both wideouts.

Without both Nacua and Romney, who are considered NFL prospects, it will be a tall order. Before succumbing to injury, Nacua had rattled off two rushing touchdowns and accumulated 98 total yards against USF.

With the receiver depth chart looking awfully thin, the Cougars could attempt to slow the game down by running the ball. Senior halfback Christopher Brooks enjoyed a monster game in Week 1, tallying 135 yards and a score on the ground.

One thing is for sure. Production may have to come from an unlikely source if BYU is going to beat Baylor.