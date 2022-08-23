Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is holding up their end of the bargain. But is this Cardinals team a legitimate 2022 World Series contender?

There is no denying the fact that the Cardinals are a quality ball club. But they have two main threats in the National League who are projected to stand in their way. Both the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations in 2022. Meanwhile, teams such as the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres can’t be ruled out either.

But can the Cardinals get the job done and win the National League?

Cardinals: World Series pretenders or contenders?

The Cardinals have been arguably the best team in baseball over the last week. But one or two good weeks doesn’t mean you are a great team. Does anything specific stand out about St. Louis this season?

Anchors

The Cardinals have anchors. Anchors are players who are consistent and hold down the team even when things do not go according to plan. Their anchors man the corner infield spots, as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are capable of leading this team to new heights.

Goldschmidt would likely be the NL MVP if the season ended today. Arenado is enjoying a fantastic year at third base for St. Louis. Arenado’s elite fielding ability combined with his stroke at the plate make him a consistent force. Goldschmidt isn’t a bad fielder either. But his offensive numbers are his greatest asset. He’s also not a bad base runner by any means.

Depth

The Cardinals feature plenty of depth. Albert Pujols would be considered a depth bat at this point in his career and he’s on fire at the moment.

Their infield has a sneaky amount of depth. Paul DeJong lost his starting shortstop job earlier in the season and was sent to Triple-A. But he was recalled and is someone who carries a good bat off the bench.

Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan are infielders who can play multiple positions and help the Cardinals in terms of versatility. The Cardinals are led by catcher Yadier Molina on defense. Molina isn’t much of a threat at the plate anymore, but his defensive prowess makes up for it.

And finally, the Cardinals have solid amount of outfielders. But the pitching stands out as well.

Jordan Montgomery has been a blessing for St. Louis since they acquired him from the New York Yankees. He’s been terrific in every sense of the word. Adam Wainwright is a steady veteran who continues to produce impressive results. Miles Mikolas, Jose Quintana, and Dakota Hudson make up a very formidable pitching staff.

And that doesn’t even include Jack Flaherty. Flaherty has been injury-plagued all season long. However, the Cardinals are hopeful he can return down the stretch. His return would add even more depth to the rotation.

Contenders or Pretenders?

The Cardinals are contenders. This team will have a difficult journey to reach the 2022 World Series. Defeating juggernauts like the Dodgers and Mets will be a challenge without question.

But the Cardinals might just have what it takes.