Jordan Walker was expected to be a gamechanger for the St. Louis Cardinals and a fixture in their outfield for years to come. While his potential is still high, Walker has been struggling to stay afloat the major league level.
St. Louis has demoted Walker to Triple-A, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. He's joined by Zack Thompson while the Cardinals called up John King and Jose Fermin.
Through the first 20 games of the season, Walker is hitting .155 with no home runs and four RBI. He has 18 strikeouts compared to six walks. And while Walker has collected four doubles and a triple, he has just five hits total on the season.
The Cardinals are hoping some time in Triple-A will help Walker figure things out. He has dominated at the Triple-A level, proving he deserves a spot in the majors. However, St. Louis wants to win, especially after a disastrous 2023 campaign. For now, they'll let Walker work through his swing while other outfielders get opportunities in MLB.
Still, Walker is a valued member of the Cardinals. They can't have him batting below the Mendoza line. But St. Louis is also hoping Walker doesn't need to spend too much time in the minors.
What Jordan Walker offers Cardinals
In 2023, Jordan Walker ranked as the fourth-best prospect in all of baseball. He held the No. 1 spot in the Cardinals' organization in 2022 and 2023. Point is, Walker was a vaunted prospect and a player Cardinals fans were eager to set their eyes on.
His work in the minors only made his potential more tantalizing. Over 230 minor league contests, Walker hit .301 with 37 home runs, 132 RBI and 40 stolen bases. He dominated at the Double-A level, hitting .306 19 home runs, 68 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Despite a shaky .239 batting average over 29 Triple-A games in 2023, St. Louis still called Walker up.
It turned out to be a strong decision as Walker began his MLB career on a tear. Over 117 games, the outfielder hit .276 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and seven stolen bases. He ranked second on the team in batting average and fifth in both home runs and RBI. Walker looked like the player many expected him to be.
Clearly, there is still some room for growth. What Walker's issue is on offense, he needs to find himself in the box. More consistency and a cut down on strikeouts is needed. While he won't be facing as strong of pitcher as he would in Triple-A, it works as a win-win for both sides; at least for now. Walker will get everyday playing time and ample opportunity to improve their game. The Cardinals get a stronger offensive output while still letting Walker develop.
If the Cardinals are going to be successful though, they're hoping it's with Jordan Walker in the lineup. They'll be closely monitoring the outfielder to see if the extra Triple-A seasoning is producing greater results.