With multiple players resting or injured heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, the Boston Celtics needed some extra help on Tuesday night versus the Utah Jazz. Guard Derrick White stepped up to the plate and delivered during Boston's 123-107 win—and he even called his shot beforehand.
Prior to Boston's 51st win of the season, White said that he was texting his dad about shooting more in the upcoming contest, per NBC Sports Boston.
“He texts me all the time,” White said. “He said something about last game about the threes looking better and I said ‘I'm just gonna let it fly.' So that's just what my mindset was. Just let it fly and don't think about it.”
During the first four games of the Celtics' road trip, the long ball wasn't falling for White. He went a combined 1-for-14 from deep and Boston ended up going 2-2 in that span. However, he clearly never lost his confidence, as he shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc against the Jazz and finished with 24 points in 35 minutes.
Derick White's dad, Richard White, is a vocal member of Celtics Twitter and he said on social media that his son's story was 100% true.
He did. I can confirm.
— Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) March 13, 2024
The sharp-shooting guard wasn’t the only guy who brought his A-game though. In the absence of starters Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, star Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 38 points while shooting 52% from the floor.
Forward Sam Hauser, who was fresh off a season-high 22 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, came up big again. He added 14 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 34 minutes.
Boston was also without veteran center Al Horford, who never plays back-to-back games in the regular season. As a result, big man Luke Kornet started just his third game of the entire season, providing 12 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a near-triple-double.
Although a victory against the 28-37 Jazz is expected, it’s a good sign that Boston can trust its second unit when necessary. Hopefully, the C’s will be a bit healthier by the time they return home on Thursday night to take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.