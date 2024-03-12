The Portland Trail Blazers faced a litmus test of sorts on Monday night, falling 121-99 to the Boston Celtics.
The Blazers weren't expected to win the game, but in a rebuilding year, it's always an interesting experience to measure your progress against the elite teams in the NBA. On Monday, Portland did some nice things, but saw just how far away they are.
After the game, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about what it was like to face the Celtics – who attacked from all angles on both ends of the court – despite missing starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday:
“One, you realize how good of a team you played against. Two, the fact that they have so much chemistry. That they don't have to run many things. They build their team very nicely with all the shooting. So, they can play one-on-one…they create the chase all game…drive, kick, swing, all game. And chances are that the guys that you're kicking it to are knock down shooters.”
The Blazers coach elaborated on the Boston's efforts, “One thing I love, is that they don't get bored playing the right way. They just play the same way all the time and, at some point, the defense is going to break down. And all you've got to do is make the proper play. They're the best team in the league for a reason.”
While the Blazers have struggled with youth and injuries this season, the Celtics are a definite model of what an elite NBA team looks like. In Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, they have a pair of star offensive players, play solid team defense behind Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, and have a plethora of shooting options both off of the bench and in the starting lineup.
Billups is hoping that he can build the Blazers into that type of cohesive unit in the coming seasons. But it won't happen overnight. Brown and Tatum have played together for eight seasons, and that type of chemistry can't be rushed. But while Portland is working on seasoning their young roster it's often helpful, even if it leads to a loss, to go up against the NBA's best.