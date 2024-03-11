On Saturday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season by knocking off Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on the road. Although Durant poured in a whopping 45 points on incredible efficiency, ultimately it was Tatum and his Celtics teammates who made the majority of the plays down the stretch.
After the game, Durant couldn't help but be in awe of how methodical the Celtics were in closing out Phoenix on the road.
“”They got a solid strategy over there and it's one of those strategies where they might be playing a bad game early on but as in the course of the game it'll come back around for them and I think that's what happened,” said Durant, per Celtics on CLNS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, over the course of the year, the Celtics have established tehmselves as a team who are willing to stick with the gameplan and stay the course even if things aren't going there way from the opening tip. There was a surprising amount of pressure on Boston to pick up a victory on Saturday after they suffered back to back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets, two games in which Tatum struggled from the field.
While he once again shot relatively poorly on Saturday, Jayson Tatum showed poise and maturity in his decision-making down the stretch to close out Phoenix.
Up next for Boston is a tilt with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening on the road.