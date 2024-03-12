Over the past four games, Jayson Tatum hasn't exactly been at his best for the Boston Celtics. Averaging 24 points per game might be nice, although for Tatum's standards, that is rather pedestrian, but his inefficiency from the field is what stands out. After scoring 26 points on 9-23 shooting from the field in the Celtics' 121-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, Tatum has now shot under 40 percent from the field in four consecutive games while averaging 21.3 shots per outing.
Thus, it's not too big of a surprise that some reporters think that Tatum is struggling. After all, he is playing below his usually lofty standards, and as reporters, it's their job to seek out as to why that is the case. But for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, he believes that a double standard is being applied to Tatum. After all, when it's Tyrese Maxey dropping the numbers Tatum has been producing as of late, the media is portraying him in a much better light.
“Had 26 [points], 8 [assists] and 5 [rebounds]… when [Tyrese] Maxey did that, you said we couldn't stop him… I think [Tatum] is playing really good basketball,” Mazzulla said, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's Celtics Blog via ClutchPoints Twitter (X).
Of course, it's a head coach's job to stand up for his players, so Joe Mazzulla is admirable in that he's shielding Jayson Tatum from whatever untoward criticisms reporters may levy his way. But at the end of the day, the double standards Tatum is receiving has come as a result of his stature in the NBA.
When someone in their true breakout year, like Tyrese Maxey is, achieves those numbers, then that is indeed a bit of a win, even if it comes with an inefficient scoring display. But Tatum is meant to be a much better player than the Philadelphia 76ers star. Tatum wants to hear his name in MVP conversations, and putting up volume scoring in an inefficient manner is not the way to go about achieving that goal.
Jayson Tatum may be playing good basketball, like Joe Mazzulla asserted. But there's no doubt that his shot has been worse as of late, and that there is room for positive regression for him in that regard.