It's the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft and teams around the league are preparing to finalize their rosters (for the most part) with rookie prospects. Although the players taken in rounds four through seven aren't as well known, they can still make a huge impact in the league. Hall of Famers can be found in the later rounds so it'll be interesting to see how Day 3 plays out.
This year's draft class is incredibly deep and many solid players have fallen into the late rounds that many believed were good enough to at least be a Day 2 pick. So, teams with early picks in round four should largely benefit and find potential studs. The teams that did their homework well should benefit here, as Day 3 can separate teams from the rest of the pack.
With that said, three players stand out as the best available on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. There's at least one key defensive player that shouldn't last long once the Draft starts at noon Eastern. Additionally, there are a couple of wide receivers that surprisingly fell into round four. So, with that said, here are the three best players available in the NFL Draft.
Cedric Gray ILB – UNC
Cedric Gray proved to be one of the most reliable inside linebackers in the ACC that past two seasons playing for North Carolina. He's a tackle machine who is fantastic at stopping the run and has the speed to prevent running backs from hitting the edge. Gray is also underrated in the passing game, as he's great at reading the quarterback on underneath throws.
He played all four seasons at UNC and led all Power 5 schools in total tackles two seasons in a row. Cedric Gray has been a starter in three of his four season at North Carolina and looks like an absolute steal this late in the NFL Draft. Gray finished his collegiate career with 368 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, and five fumble recoveries.
Troy Franklin WR – Oregon
Troy Franklin is a wide receiver that many believed was going to be selected within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. Instead, he's fallen into round four and could be a legitimate steal this late in the Draft. With that said he didn't have the best offseason leading up to the Draft but the talent is there. He's rather tall at 6-2 but is considered to be underweight. So, bulking up should largely benefit him as he progresses through his career.
The Oregon Ducks top wide receiver last season proved to be a reliable pass option for quarterback Bo Nix. Troy Franklin has everything you'd want in a wide receiver. He's fast, can get open down field, and can make the first defender miss. He did have more drops than usual in his final season at Oregon. However, he's been solid with contested catches throughout his career. There is no question that he's considered one of the best players still available in the NFL Draft. His final season with the Ducks was his best season yet after tallying 81 receptions, 1,383 yards, and 14 touchdowns.
Javon Baker WR – UCF
Javon Baker was considered a potential sleeper pick in this year's NFL Draft and now that he's fallen into the fourth round someone is going to get a steal. Baker isn't the fastest receiver on the field but he makes up for it with excellent route running and solid hands. He began his collegiate career at Alabama but transferred to UCF after seeing minimal playing time with the Crimson Tide. Once he found a program that would put him on the field, there was no looking back for Javon Baker.
Between his route running and solid hands he can make for a solid third option for a team immediately. Depending on the roster of the team that takes him. But he has a relatively high career ceiling for a guy still available on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. His years at UCF are by far the best two seasons he had at the college level. In those two seasons, Baker accumulated 108 receptions, 1,935 yards, and 12 touchdowns.