Los Angeles Chargers fans have been on a seesaw ride this offseason. The hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh completely altered how this team is perceived, but sending Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears means there is now extra work to do in the NFL Draft or trade market. There is one offensive position that is apparently locked up, though.
Free agent signing Gus Edwards is in line for a big role in LA. “He’s the bell cow, the goal line [guy], the finisher,” Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said, per NBC Sports' Josh Alper. “The right mentality for what we’re looking to do here. I told you we wanted to be bigger, play a physical style of football on both sides of the ball and he helps us do that.”
This strong statement could be a little premature considering there is plenty of time to add to the backfield, but Hortiz's affinity for Edwards cannot be questioned. After all, the two have history together.
Will Gus Edwards pack the goal line punch he did with Ravens?
Aside from franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, the complexion of Los Angeles' offense will look drastically different in the 2024-25 campaign. Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams are all gone. Replacing guys who were staples of the team at one time or another is an onerous task, to say the least, but Hortiz is filling one of those voids by revisiting his recent past.
Prior to becoming the Chargers' new GM in January, he worked in the Baltimore Ravens' front office since 1998. That means Hortiz is fully aware of how dangerous Gus the Bus can be when he sets his sights on the end zone.
Often used sparingly, Edwards logged a career-high 198 carries last season. Although his efficiency declined (4.1 yards per carry), the undrafted RB out of Miami and Rutgers rushed for 13 touchdowns (tied for fifth most in NFL). It was more than double his previous personal-best, which is quite surprising given that Edwards' skill set is conducive to big scoring numbers.
Based on Joe Hortiz's words, the Chargers are determined to prove that the 28-year-old's double-digit TD output from last year is not a fluke. If Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston and presumably a rookie can hold their own in the wide receiver group, then Gus Edwards should be well-fed once again.
Chargers are entering new era, but they must move quickly
Usually when there is significant changes in management and personnel, patience is afforded to a team. Therefore, simply taking a step in a positive direction is acceptable for most fan bases. However, leniency is not extended to those who have already failed to meet the standards set for them.
The Chargers' tortuous past makes it difficult for people to truly take them seriously, but the presence of Justin Herbert has a profound effect on how this squad is perceived. Improving is not enough. LA must figure out how to make the playoffs. Jim Harbaugh was brought into the organization to essentially refurbish the franchise, not rebuild it.
A reliable running back like Gus Edwards supports the notion that the Chargers are looking to make a swift turnaround. The Ravens' committee system prevented him from being fully unleashed during his five-year tenure with them, so he should have plenty left in the tank.
As the lead back, the native of Liberia will have a chance to replicate the 810 rushing yards he amassed with Baltimore in 2023-24. But more than individual stats, Edwards is expected to be a key member of a winning team.