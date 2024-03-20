One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, who have made nine signings thus far.
The Jim Harbaugh era for the Chargers is starting off with free agency, and so far, it's been an interesting one for the team. They released wide receiver Mike Williams, while also trading Keenan Allen off to the Chicago Bears. Most of that was likely do to decreasing their salary cap hit. Either way, these have been noteworthy moves.
But how have their acquisitions been? Let's give a grade to every free agency signing for the Chargers.
Denzel Perryman, LB
Denzel Perryman's return to the Chargers adds a seasoned veteran to the linebacker group. While his skills are more tailored to stopping the run than excelling in pass coverage, his familiarity with the team and the system makes him a valuable addition. The one-year deal minimizes risk and provides stability in the linebacker corps.
Grade: B+
Hayden Hurst, TE
Hayden Hurst's signing fills a significant need at tight end, especially in the blocking department. His experience in Greg Roman's system from their time together in Baltimore should ease his transition and enhance his impact. However, concerns about his injury history, particularly the severity of his concussion in 2023, raise some questions about his durability.
Grade: A-
Gus Edwards, RB
The former Ravens running back is coming off his best season, rushing for 810 yards with 13 touchdowns in what was the leads best rushing attack last year, per Pro-Football-Reference. Now he'll join his former coaches brother that likewise likes to run that ball about as much if not more in Jim Harbaugh. Edwards brings a hard-nosed running style and red zone proficiency to the Chargers' backfield. While he has never been a full-time starter, his role as a rotational piece should fit well in Los Angeles' offense. The two-year deal offers flexibility and allows the Chargers to explore other options if needed.
Grade: B
Bradley Bozeman, C
Bozeman's signing is a crucial move to stabilize the center position following Corey Linsley's expected retirement. His experience and versatility should make him a key piece of the offensive line. The one-year deal is a low-risk, high-reward move that could pay dividends for the Chargers' offense.
Grade: A-
Poona Ford, DT
Ford's addition provides depth and experience to the defensive line as he will enter his eighth season in the league in 2024. While not a flashy signing, his ability to clog running lanes and disrupt the interior should bolster the Chargers' run defense. The one-year deal limits risk and gives Ford an opportunity to prove his worth.
Grade: B-
Alohi Gilman, S
Gilman's re-signing is a smart move to retain a promising safety. Last year was his best season, where he accounted for two interceptions, 10 passes deflected, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. At two-years and $11 million, this feels like a steal for the Chargers.
Grade: A+
Will Dissly, TE
Dissly's signing adds a reliable blocking tight end to the Chargers' rushing offense, which is obviously a huge priority with Harbaugh at the helm now. It's unlikely you see him catching many passes, but that's okay if he continues to be reliable run blocker. The three-year deal provides stability at the position and allows Dissly to grow into a more significant role.
Grade: B+
Easton Stick, QB
Stick's re-signing provides depth at quarterback and continuity in the quarterback room. While he has shown flashes of potential, questions remain about his ability to step in and lead the offense if Justin Herbert is injured. As Herbert's replacement last season, he went 0-4, throwing for 1,129 yards and three touchdowns to only one interception with a passer rating of 85.6. The one-year deal keeps Stick in a developmental role while giving the Chargers a capable backup.
Grade: B-
Troy Dye, LB
Dye's signing adds depth to the linebacker group and provides a boost to special teams. His familiarity with Ryan Ficken's system from their time in Minnesota should ease his transition. While not a high-profile signing, Dye's impact could be felt in multiple areas of the Chargers' defense.
Grade: B-