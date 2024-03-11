Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers continue to revamp their roster amid NFL Free Agency. The Chargers are making a move on former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards.
Chargers add rushing depth with Gus Edwards
After spending five seasons with the Ravens, Edwards plans to sign a deal with Los Angeles, per Tom Pelissero. The 28-year-old should be a great support to the Chargers' rushing attack.
Edwards had a career year in 2023-24. He rushed for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 contests. Moreover, he played an integral role in the Ravens' offensive success.
Baltimore finished the season with an impressive 13-4 record. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs ended their Super Bowl hopes with a 17-10 AFC Championship victory. The Ravens will continue to try for a championship, while the Chargers look to overcome the hump in the AFC West.
Los Angeles is coming off a subpar year. The Chargers started the 2023-24 season cold and finished at 5-12. As a result, LA parted ways with former head coach Brandon Staley and brought in Michigan football legend Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh helped coach the Wolverines to a national championship in January 2024 and should take the Chargers to a new level. One player Harbaugh looks forward to working with is star quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert battled some injury woes but finished 23-24 with promising production.
The 26-year-old amassed 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games. Los Angeles' offense could take a massive leap if Herbert stays healthy.
It will be interesting to see if LA makes any more major moves in NFL Free Agency as the offseason gets underway.