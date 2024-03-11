Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers continue to revamp their roster amid NFL Free Agency. The Chargers are making a move on former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards.

Chargers add rushing depth with Gus Edwards

After spending five seasons with the Ravens, Edwards plans to sign a deal with Los Angeles, per Tom Pelissero. The 28-year-old should be a great support to the Chargers' rushing attack.

Edwards had a career year in 2023-24. He rushed for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 contests. Moreover, he played an integral role in the Ravens' offensive success.

Baltimore finished the season with an impressive 13-4 record. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs ended their Super Bowl hopes with a 17-10 AFC Championship victory. The Ravens will continue to try for a championship, while the Chargers look to overcome the hump in the AFC West.

Los Angeles is coming off a subpar year. The Chargers started the 2023-24 season cold and finished at 5-12. As a result, LA parted ways with former head coach Brandon Staley and brought in Michigan football legend Jim Harbaugh.

RECOMMENDED
Chargers Jim Harbaugh amid Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Khalil Mack rumors

Jay Postrado ·

Chargers' Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack photoshopped to be wearing jerseys with question marks

Jack Winter ·

Raiders Josh Jacobs with question marks surrounding him

Shane Shoemaker ·

Harbaugh helped coach the Wolverines to a national championship in January 2024 and should take the Chargers to a new level. One player Harbaugh looks forward to working with is star quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert battled some injury woes but finished 23-24 with promising production.

The 26-year-old amassed 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games. Los Angeles' offense could take a massive leap if Herbert stays healthy.

It will be interesting to see if LA makes any more major moves in NFL Free Agency as the offseason gets underway.