The Los Angeles Chargers recently lost tight end Gerald Everett to the Chicago Bears, but it looks like they might be getting a replacement for him soon. Hayden Hurst was recently released by the Carolina Panthers, and he now has a visit lined up with the Chargers and he is planning on coming to play for Los Angeles.
“Free agent tight end Hayden Hurst is visiting the #Chargers with the intention to sign with the club, per source,” Jeremy Fowler said in a tweet. “Recently released by Carolina, Hurst finds a home with Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.”
Hayden Hurst was a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after being a standout TE at South Carolina. He was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, but he has now also played for the Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. It sounds like he will add the Chargers to that list soon as well.
Last season on the Panthers, Hurst appeared in nine games and caught 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown. Hurst had to miss the back half of the season after suffering a bad concussion injury. The Chargers are hoping that he will be back to normal when he is able to return to the field.
The Chargers have had a big offseason so far and they are going to be an intriguing team to watch next season. Obviously, the biggest move they made was getting Jim Harbaugh to leave Michigan to be their next head coach. Harbaugh has been a winner at every stop, and he is hungry to add a Super Bowl to his resume. It would be surprising to see him not find success in Los Angeles.
Hurst hasn't signed with the Chargers yet, but it sounds like the two parties are close to striking a deal. There should be more news on the matter in the coming days.