To get under the salary cap the Los Angeles Chargers were forced to release wide receiver Mike Williams. While Khalil Mack is carrying a massive contract of his own, the Chargers found a way to keep him on the roster.
Mack has agreed to restructure his deal to remain in Los Angeles for the 2024 season, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The exact restructuring of said contract has not yet been revealed.
Still, it's a massive boost for the Chargers as they attempt to compete in 2024. Losing Williams simply came down to LA being too far over the cap. Without a restructure, Mack could've been the next to go. Now, the Chargers are under the salary cap and aren't forced into releasing any more stars. Still, the upcoming roster deadlines for Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa will be ones to watch.
For now, Chargers fans are rejoicing that Mack will spend another year in LA. The outside linebacker is coming off a huge season, in which he racked up 17 sacks, 74 tackles and 22 quarterback hits. Over his two years with the Chargers, Mack has racked up 124 tackles, 34 QB hits and 25 sacks.
The 2023 season marked the eighth time Khalil Mack was voted to the Pro Bowl in his career. He's also a three-time All-Pro and a former Defensive Player of the Year. In year one of the Jim Harbaugh era, having Mack would only bolster Los Angeles' defense.
With a contract restructuring, Mack made sure that came to fruition. As the Chargers find a way to improve despite their cap problems, they'll at least know their top flight OLB will still be hunting down opposing quarterbacks.