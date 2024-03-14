The Los Angeles Chargers entered the new league year as arguably the most cap-constrained team in the NFL. It came to the point on Wednesday where it seemed like any one of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, or Khalil Mack could have gotten traded or cut. Williams did end up getting released, but Mack and Bosa took it upon themselves to help Los Angeles out with their salary cap situation.
Shortly after it was announced that Williams was released, Mack restructured his deal with the Chargers to help them get under the salary cap line. While getting under that line is key, there's no doubt that LA needs more cap space if they intend on doing, well, anything in free agency, which is why they ended up restructuring Bosa's deal as well a day after Mack re-did his.
Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa restructured his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. So Bosa and Khalil Mack both agree to restructure and both stay in LA. pic.twitter.com/8Bcq8bcbDz
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024
While Joey Bosa missed half of the 2023 campaign, he and Mack are one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the entire NFL when they are both on the field and playing up to their potential. The possibility of having to lose one or both of them was daunting for the Chargers, but they managed to work things out with both guys to ensure that they will be staying in town.
While the financial terms of Bosa's new deal aren't known yet, this should immediately clear up some cap space for Los Angeles as they attempt to infuse their roster with more talent through the free agent market. There's still more work to be done in this department, but for the time being, the Chargers have avoided a potential worst case scenario thanks to their work with Bosa and Mack.