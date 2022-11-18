Published November 18, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense may be getting a key option back on Sunday night.

Star wide receiver Mike Williams, who has been out with a high ankle sprain, has indicated that he may be ready to return to the field.

On Friday, Williams spoke with reporters regarding his current health. He gave a simple, yet very telling update.

Via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry:

“Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams also tells me he feels good to go for Sunday night. His ankle? “200 percent,” he says.”

With this statement from Mike Williams, it appears he is ready to once again step on the field.

Even with missing two games this season, Williams is still one of the Chargers leading pass catchers. He has recorded 37 receptions for 495 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 59 total targets.

Along with Williams potentially making his return to the field, he may be joined by veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen has been out of the Chargers lineup for nearly the entire season as he deals with a hamstring injury. But upon his return to practice this week, things seem to be looking up for him.

In a battle of two AFC West rivals, this is a must-win for both the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Having Williams and Allen back on the offense would be a huge boost for Justin Herbert.

Herbert himself has put together a strong campaign once again in 2022. He has thrown for 2,450 14 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season.

If Williams is fully prepared to return to the field, the Chargers could be in a good position to steal a win on Sunday night football.