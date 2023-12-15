Quentin Johnson has enraged football fans yet again, and not just Chargers ones.

Week 15 of the NFL schedule means one thing to a lot of people: it's the home stretch for fantasy football leagues. With a 63-21 shellacking, it's fair to say that Los Angeles Chargers fans did not enjoy what they saw on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Also fair to say? There was frustration among fantasy football players who started Chargers WR Quentin Johnson this week.

Now, it's fair to point out that anyone still relying on Johnson at this point of the season has no one but themself to blame. It's well documented that Johnson has struggled to adapt to NFL life. Expectations should be subterranean-low.

And yet, some people still needed a big Johnson performance to ensure a berth in their fantasy league playoffs, or to capture a better seed. Luckily for us, those people outed themselves on social media for all to see.

(Johnson caught a garbage time TD at the end of the Chargers game, but he still finished with just two catches for 23 yards.)

Some people on X (formerly Twitter) surmised it was simply a target issue. Give the guy a chance! “Throw it to Quentin Johnson please” pleaded one fan, a strategy the Chargers had probably considered by that point.

Hitting Johnson with the “Chris Paul hits a huge three” meme is nasty work, but you knew someone was going to do it.

One viewer claimed Johnson is “really one of the worst WRs in the NFL isn’t he. This bozo has 1 catch.” We are desperate to know if this person changed their mind when Johnson hauled in his second catch of the night.

Most kept it simple, stating Johnson “really is ass” and that, 14 games into his career, he is “a hell of a bust.”

One cruel individual wanted Johnson shipped not just off the Chargers, but “straight to hell.”

Harsh.