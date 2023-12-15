Brandon Stately recognized his team's need to fight for pride during their Raiders matchup.

The Los Angeles Chargers are having one of the worst nights in recent NFL history. Brandon Staley and the Chargers were down 42-0 to the Raiders at the start of the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles head coach did not dodge any bullets going into halftime. He acknowledged his team's need to play better.

Brandon Staley challenges the Chargers to fight harder as the game winds down

Staley addressed his team's performance in an interview before Los Angeles went into the locker room for halftime:

“This wasn't good enough. That wasn't us out there…did not come ready to play. You know, second half we've got to fight for pride. This is a good group, we gotta regroup at halftime and come out to try to play better the second half,” Staley said, per Ari Meirov.

By halftime, the Chargers gave up three fumbles and two sacks. Moreover, the team was down by a shocking 42 points before the second half began. Of course, Brandon Staley is not the only one responsible for LA's poor performance.

The Chargers are missing the services of Justin Herbert after the 25-year-old suffered a season-ending finger injury in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos. Perhaps Herbert's presence would soften the blow Los Angeles is taking from the Raiders.

Herbert was one of the top QBs in the league. Before his injury, he threw for 3,134 yards, 20 TDs, and boasted a QBR of 63.9. Still, LA has a lot to address.

Staley wants the Chargers to show more fight in the final stages of the Thursday Night Football matchup. Can Los Angeles gain some momentum and put some points on the board?