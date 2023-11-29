The Chargers are hoping for the best from Quentin Johnson, but injuries keep causing difficulties leading into the second half.

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped a 20-10 home result to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, their third straight loss. On the plus side, those losses came to contending teams Baltimore and Detroit, as well as a talented young Green Bay team on the road.

On the negative side, the Chargers are now just 4-7 on the season and have fallen behind the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West.

Recent rumors suggest that Chargers Coach Brandon Staley could be fired soon. A controversial hit on Justin Herbert has led to an official explanation that fans probably won't enjoy.

On Sunday, it was revealed by The Los Angeles Times that TCU alumnus and rookie Quentin Johnson suffered a rib injury late in the third quarter.

He was cleared medically according to Brandon Staley, who indicated as such, but did not return.

“It wasn’t that he couldn’t go back in the game,” Staley said. “We just didn’t feel like through the flow of the game — with where he was — that it was the right thing to go back in the game.”

The Chargers' offense hasn't been its usual dynamic self for myriad reasons, and Staley alluded to the biggest reason why. Even with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers haven't gotten the running game and the passing game working together in sync the way Coach Staley has hoped for over the course of this season.

Now, time is running out on Herbert, Staley, Keenan Allen and the rest of the Chargers' leading players and coaches.

If a turnaround is to happen, Johnston could factor in as one of the team's most talented playmakers — but he will have to get into the flow of the action first, as Staley hinted.