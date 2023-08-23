Oscar-winner Charlize Theron will “never” gain weight for a role again.

Throughout her career, Theron has been no stranger to adjusting her weight for roles. Two notable instances are 2003's Monster, the film that won her an Oscar, and 2018's Tully. However, this isn't something she will do again anytime soon — and with good reason.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off,” Theron told Allure. “When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.”

She then compared her Monster experience with Tully. “Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, ‘You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that.”

That didn't make it any easier for Theron, however. “That stuff is hard,” she said. “I've always found it so funny when I've gained weight for movies and then had to go onto a red carpet.”

When it comes to situations like that, Theron calls her stylist Leslie Fremar. “I call her and say, ‘I'm doing this movie about postpartum depression and I've gained like 40 pounds.' And she's like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh! How am I gonna dress you?' It's not something that you can just figure out last minute,” Theron revealed. “She's put a lot of blazers over open backs for me.”

Like her or not, Charlize Theron has continually proved her versatility. Her commitment to roles should not go unappreciated. In recent years, Theron has continued expanding her portfolio when taking on varied roles. She starred in rom-com Long Shot and then the drama Bombshell (which garnered her third Oscar nomination) in 2019. In 2020, she starred in the superhero film The Old Guard — her first action role since Atomic Blonde — and will lead its sequel this year. She would then return to the Fast & Furious franchise as Cipher in F9 and Fast X, and also had roles in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The School for Good and Evil.