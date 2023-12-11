Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig will star in Apple Original Films' heist movie, Two for the Money, directed by Justin Lin.

Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are set to star in Apple Original Films' Two for the Money, with Justin Lin directing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot details are currently under wraps, but the media outlet reported that Lin's Fast X collaborator, Dan Mazeau, is writing the script for the film, which is in development.

What is known is that Academy Award winner Theron and former 007 Craig will be playing two career thieves. The movie will chart their evolution for three big heists. Lin and Theron will also produce the film through Denver & Delilah and Perfect Storm Entertainment, respectively.

Lim and Mazeau came up with the idea of Two for the Money while working on Fast X. The two pitched it to Theron, who was also in the Fast & Furious movie. The actress liked the Cary Grant-Rosalind Russell (1940s His Girl Friday) vibe. It was Theron who suggested Craig play Russell's Hildy Johnson to her Walter Burns.

While the comparison may be a little confusing since His Girl Friday isn't a heist film, it will definitely gives the audience a hint on the relationship between the two: exes who reunite to pull off one last job before parting way… if they ever part ways.

Lin ended up not directing Faxt X, and decided to focus on personal projects. When the film was released in May, Lin and his team refocused on the Theron-Craig movie.

Apple's acquisition of Two for the Money builds upon their film slate filled with high-profile, star-studded movies with Oscar contenders such as Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's box office hit Napoleon. It also has Matthew Vaughn's Argylle starring Henry Cavill coming next. The tech giant is also currently in production with a Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie.

Theron will next be seen in The Old Guard 2 on Netflix in 2024, the sequel to the 2020 film. Craig, having hung up the James Bond mantle, was recently in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion, the sequel to the massively popular Knives Out, as Detective Benoit Blanc. He's set to reprise the role in the third movie still in development.