Charlize Theron will grace the stage as RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 guest judge.

RuPaul's Drag Race just released its season 16 trailer featuring an all-star lineup of guest judges, including Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, Deadline reported. Joining the guest judge lineup are pop star Becky G and Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The show's 16th season will premiere on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Other guest judges for the season are Kelsea Ballerini, Joel Kim Booster, Ronan Farrow Kaia Gerber, Mayan Lopez, Isaac Mizrahi, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Law Roach, Kyra Sedgwick, Adam Shankman and Jamal Sims.

RuPaul's Drag Race's main judges Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, Ross Matthews and Michelle Visage are returning as well. Fourteen queens will vie for the title America's Next Drag Superstar and a $200,000 cash prize.

The cast of queens previously announced are Hershii LiqCour-Jeté and Amanda Tori Meating from Los Angeles, Calif., Dawn and Megami from Brooklyn, New York, Geneva Karr (Brownsville, Texas), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and Morphine Love Dion from Miami, Fla., Mirage (Las Vegas, Nev.), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/New York), Plane Jane (Boston, Mass.), Plasma and Xunami Muse (New York), Q (Kansas City, Mo.), and Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, Pa.).

RuPaul's Drag Race premiered in 2009. The show currently has three spinoffs as well as the companion after-show RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked. The British, Australian and New Zealand franchises are hosted RuPaul as well. There are versions in 13 countries as well as the vs. the World competitions hosted in the U.K. and Canada. There's also an upcoming documentary about the live show RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked.

The show, as well as Untucked, are produced by World of Wonder Productions. RuPaul also serves as an executive producer.