Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the most elite players at his position and we saw just that in the AFC Championship as he put on an absolute clinic. On Wednesday at Super Bowl media availability, Jones was asked about possibly signing a new deal to make him the highest-paid pass rusher in the league and had a hilarious exchange with a reporter over the topic.

Via James Palmer:

“Chris Jones was asked about a new contract and if he wants to be the highest-paid rusher in the NFL.”

“Jones: do you think I should be the highest-paid pass rusher in the league?”

“Reporter: I think so. But my opinion doesn’t matter.”

“Jones with a laugh: mine doesn’t either.”

Priceless. Jones is making $20 million per year right now, which is the third most in the league at his position to Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald ($31.6 million) and Indianapolis Colts standout DeForest Buckner ($21 million). Jones becomes a UFA in 2024, which means he’s undoubtedly searching for a new deal this offseason.

There is no question he’s worth more, too. The 28-year-old just collected a career-best 15.5 sacks this season and 44 combined tackles. In the AFC title game, he sacked Joe Burrow twice and set the tone for KC’s defense with his brilliance alongside Frank Clark.

The Chiefs surely realize his importance to their defensive unit and there’s little doubt he’ll be rewarded with an extension. Will it be one that makes him the wealthiest pass-rusher in the NFL? That remains to be seen.