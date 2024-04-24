The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft after a solid season. Philadelphia can upgrade its roster in many ways, and their 22nd first-round pick should be of great service. Moreover, NFL Insiders believe the Eagles could trade up in an attempt to attain former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers.
Rumors hold that the Eagles are in search of a receiver, but Brock Bowers is a prospect worthy of taking a swing on if Philly trades for a top pick. The consensus among insiders is that Bowers is worthy of a top-10 pick.
“He's my highest-graded player in the field,” an NFL executive said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. The executive believes Bowers is the “easiest evaluation.”
Nevertheless, some do not believe Bowers is a surefire top-10 pick.
“I do wonder if he falls a little bit, based solely on what teams need in the top 10,” a high-ranking NFL official said. “If you're talking three or four quarterbacks, three receivers, maybe a defensive guy and some offensive lineman, those positions could take up all the spots. He shouldn't fall based on talent.”
Bowers' landing depends on many factors, but the New York Jets, who hold the 10th pick, could impact whether or not he goes to the Eagles. Regardless of what happens, the former Georgia football tight end would provide Philadelphia what a stout offensive boost.
Brock Bowers started his collegiate career with the Bulldogs in 2021 and made an immediate impact. He amassed 882 yards and 13 touchdowns during his freshman season. Then, Bowers totaled a career-high 942 yards along with seven TDs his junior year. He comes off a 2023-24 season where he garnered 714 yards and six TDs.
If the Eagles trade up in the draft and select the Georgia football star, he would have some of the best support in the NFL.
Brock Bowers would have plenty of support on the Eagles
Philadelphia's offensive attack is centered around star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts would be among the best quarterbacks Bowers could work with. The 25-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler who is coming off a career year.
Hurts threw for 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023-24. He dealt with several nagging ailments, but he looks to return and help elevate the Eagles in 2024-25. Of course, Hurts is not the only one Brock Bowers can learn from.
Philadelphia is returning a talented receiving core headlined by AJ Brown and Devonta Smith.
Brown helped lead Philly's offensive attack with stellar regular season production. Brown pulled in 106 receptions and amassed 1,456 yards to go with seven touchdowns. He was one of Jalen Hurts' go-to targets. Brown hoped to make a greater impact in the playoffs, but he will come back strong.
Similarly impactful, Devonta Smith had a solid regular season showing. The 25-year-old caught 81 receptions worth 1,066 yards and seven TDs. Alongside Brown, Smith looks to return strong and help the Eagles back to the top of the league.
Philadelphia finished 2023-24 with an 11-6 record. They made the playoffs as an NFC Wild Card; however, they lost 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.
It will be interesting to see how the Eagles handle the 2024 NFL Draft amid rumors of their Brock Bowers interest. Who will be Philly's next big development project?