The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The incredible greatness of Patrick Mahomes was a huge reason why but the contributions of their defense cannot be overlooked. Chris Jones in particular had a dominant game.

Against a high-powered, Joe Burrow-led offense, Jones dominated in the trenches to the tune of five quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks. The 2022 All-Pro received tons of praise from his teammates and opponents, earning the “most unstoppable player” title in the eyes of fellow KC defensive lineman Frank Clark, according to Kevin Patra of the NFL website.

“He set the tone,” Clark said, per the NFL website. “He finished the game. Christopher Jones. He did his thing. Chris Jones — the most unstoppable man in football.”

Jones has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons. His abilities make him the centerpiece of the Chiefs’ defense and a key reason why the team has been so dominant in recent years. Burrow explained that his high IQ and relentless physicality make him a great player.

“He’s so good,” Burrow said of the Chiefs’ star. “He makes it so hard on you. He’s so big, strong and physical. He really understands what you’re trying to do to him up front. You have to give them credit, they had a really good rush plan. They let their big-time pass rushers go to work.”

Jones will have his work cut out for him in the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles boast a strong offensive line and a very mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts.