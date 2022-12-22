By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this week, but the 28-year-old has his sights on a bigger Bowl game this season.

“I don’t play for Pro Bowls, man,” Jones said on Thursday, according to Chiefs’ beat reporter Herbie Teope. “I play for Super Bowls.”

That much is clear to the entire football world, as the AFC West juggernauts have made two Super Bowl appearances in the last three years, winning it all against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

A Mississippi State college product, Chris Jones was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he’s played his entire seven-year career with the red and white. Jones has been exceptional in his time as a Chief, making an impact as early as his rookie season when he was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team at the end of the 2016 season.

He has also been acknowledged by his National Football League peers as a top-52 or better player in four straight seasons: he was ranked 36th in 2019, 52nd in 2020, 34th in 2021 and 39th in 2022.

The defensive stalwart also owns the NFL record for most consecutive games with a sack, which he accomplished in 2019 en route to his lone Super Bowl title.

The division-leading, 11-3 Chiefs’ are on track for another deep playoff run based on how the 2022-23 season has gone, and will look to avenge their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game last campaign.

The Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in Feb. 2021.