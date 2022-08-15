‘Receptions are going to come from everywhere’: Patrick Mahomes reveals offensive plan after preseason opener

The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost their preseason opener to the Chicago Bears, but we got a first-hand look at what the offense could look like in 2022 without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Patrick Mahomes had six completions in his brief time in the game and all of them came to different receivers. Everyone was getting in on the action.

The quarterback believes that will be the way the Chiefs do things this season. Via PFT:

“I think it’s going to be a lot like that this year. It’s going to come from everywhere,” Patrick Mahomes said after the game. “You saw kind of six different receivers. JuJu [Smith-Schuster] didn’t even get a catch.”

Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Michael Burton, Mecole Hardman, Blake Bell, and Isiah Pacheco all reeled in catches. As Mahomes mentioned, JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t even have a reception.

Losing a player like Hill hurts, there is no doubt about it. That being said, the Chiefs need to come together as a collective unit and get contributions from their entire WR room.

Kelce will surely be one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets again, while Smith-Schuster is expected to have a big role, too. Valdes-Scantling, who came over from the Packers, is an important piece as well.

“It’s going to be hard for teams to game plan against,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, Travis [Kelce] is going to probably have a lot of catches. That’s just who he is.

“Other than that, it’s going to come from the whole group, and I think the guys have kind of embraced that and know that whenever their number does get called, they’re going to play, and if the other guy makes the play, they’re going to be happy for him. That’s what you want on a team and as an offense.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs begin their regular season on September 11th against the Arizona Cardinals.