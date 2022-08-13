Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions.

Watson was targeted six times in the game, and he came away with five receptions for 45 receiving yards. He rose to the occasion in the late stages of the second quarter, hauling in a receiving touchdown that provided Kansas City with a 14-0 lead.

From Patrick Mahomes’ standpoint, it was far from a surprise to see Watson bring down such a crucial receiving touchdown. As Mahomes touched on in his post-game press conference, Watson has been showcasing his potential as a keen wideout ever since he joined the Chiefs organization.

“You’ve seen it all training camp, and I saw it all OTAs,” Mahomes said. “He can fly, he’s a bigger guy and can make those tough catches. … It’s good to see him not only show his speed but be able to make those tough catches across the middle of the field and get into the end zone.”

Following a four-season run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Watson opted to sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal in February. He has since been aiming to be penciled in the Chiefs’ depth chart at the wide receiver position, and he will have another opportunity to impress the coaching staff in the team’s preseason home matchup against the Washington Commanders next week.